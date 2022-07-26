It does seem though that these freak events are happening more often and are more intense than many events that happened in the past. No, I do not want to get into a climate change debate with the 1 per cent of people that still do not believe that our climate is changing, and that humankind has some role to play in the nature of that change. But I do want to ask us all to accept that what we once considered the 1-in-100-year event, now seems to be happening every 5-10 years.