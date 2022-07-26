No doubt everyone, in their own way, has felt the effects of the flooding this month. Sadly, a number of people in our community have experienced massive damage to their home and a massive loss of personal belongings. There are no words that make this easier for them.
Massive storm events like the ones that we have been experiencing are freaks of nature. And no two events are quite the same. Depending on the direction of the rain and wind, and depending on where the heaviest of falls occur, flooding seems to surprise us each time in where it turns up, what it looks like and how long it stays around.
It does seem though that these freak events are happening more often and are more intense than many events that happened in the past. No, I do not want to get into a climate change debate with the 1 per cent of people that still do not believe that our climate is changing, and that humankind has some role to play in the nature of that change. But I do want to ask us all to accept that what we once considered the 1-in-100-year event, now seems to be happening every 5-10 years.
What this means for our towns and residential areas is the question of where exactly the flood level is. I mean, where can we build and be confident that we are above the line of a future flood?
I would argue that this "where" not only changes with weather patterns, but also changes based on land that was once grass paddocks, with the ability to absorb rain into the ground, but is now tiled roofs and paths that simply runs the falling rain into the nearest creek.
In simple terms, our flood levels, the 1-in-100 year line, is a changing beast, not a "set and forget".
Meanwhile, COVID cases are exploding across the state and the country. Sadly, with 8000-plus cases being diagnosed each day, we have more than 100 people each week dying from COVID and at any given moment we have some 1500-plus in hospital and more than 60 people in intensive care with COVID.
I would urge everyone to please take care, wash those hands regularly and use hand gels, maintain social distancing when you can and wear a mask when you are in a confined space with others.
COVID is not dead and it's not behind us - it's right here, living amongst us.
