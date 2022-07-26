The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | Floods, rain and COVID: What a month we've had

By Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:35am, first published July 26 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVASTATION: Wollombi Tavern on the afternoon of July 5, 2022. Picture: Bhret McIntyre (via Wollombi Tavern on Facebook)

No doubt everyone, in their own way, has felt the effects of the flooding this month. Sadly, a number of people in our community have experienced massive damage to their home and a massive loss of personal belongings. There are no words that make this easier for them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.