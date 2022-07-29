A must-see show for musical theatre fans of all ages is coming to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, August 6.
The World of Musicals features a cast of 12 outstanding performers, who will delight the audience with their showcase of songs from classic and modern titles.
Featuring hits from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Oklahoma!, West Side Story, Mamma Mia, Fiddler on the Roof, The Mikado, Les Miserables, The Blues Brothers, The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman and many, many more, The World of Musicals has rave reviews around the globe.
Irish singer-musician Ciaran Olohan is among the talented international cast. Olohan trained at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin and has performed in more than 20 opera and theatre productions in the US, Canada, Australia, China, the UK and Europe.
Olohan said he's excited to be touring Australia once again, after being part of the show's 'whistle-stop' tour five years ago.
This time around, The World of Musicals is visiting more than 100 Australian towns and cities.
"It's a very extensive tour - we have seen every corner of Australia, and it's been fantastic," Olohan said.
"There's something really wonderful about touring regional Australia.
"Some of the smaller towns might not have many musicals come through, but there are lots of local theatre groups and singing groups who come along to our shows.
"There's a bit of audience participation, and the cast all come out into the foyer after the show to meet the audience and sign programs and chat about musical theatre."
Olohan said the family-friendly show has something for everyone to enjoy, with Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific his personal favourite.
"We pride ourselves on catering for all ages - there's everything from the classics through to the modern standards," he said.
"With a cast of 12, there's a wide variety of talent on show, from classical, musical theatre, pop and rock 'n' roll - and it just blends so well. It really works - it's just lovely."
The show starts at 7.30pm. Limited tickets remain; book your seats via cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au or call 4993 4266.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
