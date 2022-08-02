The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Jay Suvaal: From the Mayor's Desk | School Leaders Breakfast supports and nurtures leadership in the community

By Mayor of Cessnock, Cr Jay Suvaal
August 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSPIRATIONAL: Keynote speaker Kurt Fearnley and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal at the School Leaders Breakfast on Monday.

Local Government Week runs from August 1 to 7 and is all about showcasing the work local councils undertake and the wide array of services they provide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.