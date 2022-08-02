Also acknowledged was Melanie Dagg, who was elected to council in 2016 and served two terms as deputy mayor; John Fagg, who was elected to council in 2016; Allan Stapleford, who was elected to council is 2012 and served two terms as deputy mayor; Darrin Gray, who was elected to council in 2016 and served as deputy mayor between 2020 and 2021; Di Fitzgibbon, who was elected to council in 2016, and Mark Lyons, who was also elected in 2016.