Local Government Week runs from August 1 to 7 and is all about showcasing the work local councils undertake and the wide array of services they provide.
As part of Local Government Week, Cessnock City Council hosted its School Leaders Breakfast. This event saw more than 250 students from across the local government area gather at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre to hear Kurt Fearnley speak. It is the second time Kurt has been the key note speaker at this event. His story is truly inspirational and I know that it resonated with those in attendance.
The School Leaders Breakfast is an opportunity for the council to support and nurture leadership in our community. Council is currently working on developing a school's program which will see students learning more about how local government works and perhaps it will inspire future leaders to think about running for local government.
Last week, Cessnock City Council also acknowledged local leaders at the Former Mayor and Councillor Awards. This is a small ceremony held following a council term and acknowledges non-returning mayors and councillors.
The ceremony acknowledged Emeritus Mayor Bob Pynsent, who was elected to Cessnock City Council in 1999 and served two terms as deputy mayor and two terms as mayor. He was previously a recipient of a Local Government Service Award.
Rod Doherty was acknowledged for his service to council, following his election in 2012. He was also presented with a Local Government Service Award. Rod's dedication to service is evident through his involvement with the Kurri Kurri Tidy Towns and Kurri Kurri District Business Chamber. Rod has been a strong and consistent advocate for economic development opportunities and for local jobs in the Cessnock local government area.
Also acknowledged was Melanie Dagg, who was elected to council in 2016 and served two terms as deputy mayor; John Fagg, who was elected to council in 2016; Allan Stapleford, who was elected to council is 2012 and served two terms as deputy mayor; Darrin Gray, who was elected to council in 2016 and served as deputy mayor between 2020 and 2021; Di Fitzgibbon, who was elected to council in 2016, and Mark Lyons, who was also elected in 2016.
I would like to thank the former mayor and councillors for their service to the people of the Cessnock local government area.
