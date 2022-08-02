A couple of rainy days lie ahead before a mostly dry weekend in Cessnock.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with possible showers to follow on Friday.
The rainy days will bring above-average maximum temperatures of 22 and 21 degrees respectively, and mild overnight lows of 12 and 13 degrees.
Cloudy but dry days are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with tops of 18-to-19 degrees, while the sunshine is set to return on Monday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
