The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock Goannas' winning streak continues, while Kurri Bulldogs suffer another big loss

By Michael Hartshorn
August 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cessnock Goannas kept their push for a top three finish on track with a 28-6 win against a committed The Entrance Tigers at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.