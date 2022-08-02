The Cessnock Goannas kept their push for a top three finish on track with a 28-6 win against a committed The Entrance Tigers at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
While the win wasn't spectacular it was just the tough, defence-based hit-out coach Harry Siejka was hoping for.
The Goannas can expect more of the same against even tougher opponents over the next two weeks when they travel to St John Oval on Sunday to play Central Newcastle and then host the Maitland Pickers in front of the 1972 Cessnock premiership team.
"Having the two games in the last four weeks probably showed a bit. They were a good football side as well," Siejka said.
"It took us probably the best part of 60 minutes to really get going, but once we got going we looked really good. It's pleasing to not play overly great, but still get a win."
Siejka said the Goannas had secured a semi-finals spot now and the tough run into the finals would be good for them.
"To be the best team you've got to beat the best and we're sort of lucky that we've got one and two leading into the semis because ultimately we are going to have to face them once or twice throughout the rest of the year."
Siejka said in an even performance Wyatt Shaw was probably Cessnock's best.
"He took control and the right edge with him and Jarred Anderson was very good. Tyrone Nean had a really good game and got a couple of tries as well," he said.
"Pita Godinet made a massive difference coming on and I thought most of our bench brought a lot of energy when they came on.
"Our starting two front rowers (Sam Apthorpe and Kori Barber) every week they are phenomenal. They roll forward, do a lot of dirty work to get us going and probably don't get the accolades that a lot of the other boys do. They are a massive reason why we are going so well.
"AJ Murray, the young Kiwi hooker who starts for us, throws himself into blokes and his first tackle and last tackle there's not a whole lot of difference in it.
"I could probably name 17 players who are really having a crack, it's coming together well for us.
"The sign of any good football side is your defence, if you're happy to do the defence and willing to work for each other in defence, you've got a happy side with a lot of cohesion."
Kurri Kurri Bulldogs skipper Mitch Cullen played his 150th first grade game for the club last Saturday against Central Newcastle fittingly in front of Old Boys Day.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs went down 56-0 to Central, but Cullen - a Bulldogs junior in his 12th season of first grade at the club - led them with his usual guts, determination and skill.
A member of the Bulldogs' 2013 grand final team, Cullen has captained the Bulldogs, Newcastle Rebels and played for the NSW Pioneers and Newcastle All Stars in a stellar playing career.
He was captain -oach during the troubled COVID-19 seasons of 2020 and 2021 and is captain under new coach Aaron Watts this season.
A loyal servant of the Bulldogs, Cullen is widely respected and liked across all clubs despite a ferocious, never-say-die attitude to the game on the field.
Cullen's good mate Jackson 'Jacko' Jeffrey also played his 100th grade game on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are away to Wyong on Saturday.
