The 2022 Wollombi Wild Ride has been cancelled due to the condition of the route following last month's flood.
The event was set down for September 3, and event organiser Paul Humphreys said the flood damage on the track (which includes some private properties) plus the risk of further damage were taken into consideration when making the decision to call it off.
"I hate cancelling events, but I am also suffering event fatigue post-COVID, with trying to run events that have major weather risks and require multiple factors to fall into place to be safe and viable," Humphreys said.
Humphreys said the main issues were a landslip on the Finchley Track (which is unlikely to be repaired in time), gravel in the causeways on Yango Creek Road (which are not ideal for mountain bikes), a washaway on the Moores Road section, and the wet condition of the Undercliff paddock, which would become potentially unusable with any further rain.
"The property owners have been very generous, but cumulatively there are too many issues," he said.
"We are planning to continue on September 2 next year with all things working out.
"It will be our intention to encourage people across our H Events network to visit Wollombi even though the event is not taking place.
"Let's hope that 12 months gives the area ample time to recover to some level of normality."
It will be the second year in a row the Wollombi Wild Ride has been cancelled.
A successful ride was held in 2020, shortly after NSW emerged from its first COVID lockdown, but the 2021 edition was cancelled amidst the Delta wave.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
