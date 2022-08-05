The Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools (CCGPS) has recognised its most outstanding achievers and contributors during Education Week 2022.
CCGPS comprises Cessnock and Mount View High Schools and their 13 feeder primary schools.
Advertisement
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Education Week ceremony for the group was held at the high schools on alternate years.
The awards were held online in 2020 and 2021, and this year each individual school held its own assembly and activities throughout the week for students, parents and community members. It is hoped the group awards ceremony will return in 2023.
This year's Education Week theme is 'creating futures - education changes lives', which recognises the role schools play in leading students on their learning journeys and the exciting opportunities they offer.
"This year we have learnt together, grown together and succeeded together. As a CCGPS we have demonstrated how our schools are preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners. We understand the shared responsibility we have in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners," Paxton Public School principal Teri Clark said.
EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING
CONTRIBUTION BY A NON-TEACHING STAFF MEMBER
EXCELLENCE IN STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT
SCHOOL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION BY A SCHOOL COMMUNITY MEMBER
LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.