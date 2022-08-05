The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools celebrate Education Week 2022

August 5 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools (CCGPS) has recognised its most outstanding achievers and contributors during Education Week 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.