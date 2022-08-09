Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Bree Rusev.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Bree Rusev.
Caledonia Hotel Aberdare: Friday, Tim Usher.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Hayden Johns. Saturday, Paparazzi.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Sunday, Mirusia. Tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Chateau Elan Pokolbin: Friday, Louis Burt.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Teasha & Mari; Gianni. Saturday, Abbie Ferris; Darren.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Rebecca Henry.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Hendo. Saturday, Barracuda. Sunday, Chris Unicomb.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Dreamcatchers. Saturday, Kristy J (1pm-4pm); 2 Vees (8pm-11pm). Sunday, Glen Harrison.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Rock Rhapsody. Sunday, Mike Horbacz.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Anthony Lee.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Luke Furbank.
Paxton Hotel: Saturday, Andy Abra.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Lithium.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Tim Usher.
Spicers Guest House Hunter Valley: Friday, Tristan Bradley.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Brendan Watson. Sunday, Piper and Hunt Duo.
Vincent St Kitchen & Bar: Friday, Patrick McMahon. Saturday, Dream Catchers. Sunday, Anthony Lee.
Bare Productions presents Bare on the Air, an afternoon of old-style radio comedy, at Wollombi General Store's Harp of Erin Theatre this Saturday. The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are available in store or by calling 4998 3230.
Suplex Professional Wrestling comes to Weston Workers Club this Saturday night. Tickets at moshtix.com.au. Read more here.
Cessnock City Council will host a tree-planting event for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Bridges Hill Park this Saturday from 9am. Read more here.
A pop-up art sale will be held at the Cessnock Masonic Hall this weekend. Works by local artists Valerie Maude, Kylie Shearer, Karen Scott, Kim Lundy, Michelle Lawson and Michelle Earl will be on offer. The sale will run from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.
The Handmade in the Hunter markets are on at Kevin Sobels Wines, Pokolbin on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.
Hunter Wine Country Markets are on at De Bortoli Wines, Pokolbin on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.
Friday, August 19: Cessnock Refugee Support Group fundraising dinner and trivia night at East Cessnock Bowling Club. Dinner starts at 6pm, followed by trivia at 7.30pm. Come to either or both. Contact Peter on 0400 907 689 for more information.
Friday, August 19: I Want to Know What Love Is: Power Ballads of the '70s, '80s and '90s at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Saturday, August 20: Branxton Truckies and Partners Reunion at Miller Park Hotel. Raising funds for multiple sclerosis. Read more here.
Friday, August 26: An Evening with Oscar: The Greatest Hits from Hollywood at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Saturday, September 3: 1927 at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
