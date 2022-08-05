Cessnock residents are invited to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting a tree at Bridges Hill Park on Saturday, August 13.
Cessnock City Council will host the event to honour the Monarch's 70 years on the throne, after it received funding from the Australian Government's Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee Program.
Advertisement
Council has more than 200 native trees and shrubs to be planted on the Victoria Street side of the park, and the holes will be pre-dug and ready for planting.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was wonderful to be able to dovetail Jubilee celebrations with the beautification of Cessnock.
"Planting more than 200 native trees will over time transform this already much loved community space at Bridges Hill Park," Cr Suvaal said.
"I urge the community to come along and get involved. We have plenty of trees to put into the ground on the day and it will be a great thing to look back on, as the trees mature, knowing that you may have planted one of them yourself."
The tree planting will start from 9am, with an official ceremony at 10am and a free morning tea at 10.30am.
Anyone attending is encouraged to wear clothes that are comfortable for gardening and to bring a hat and water bottle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.