Cessnock City Council to host Queen's Jubilee tree planting at Bridges Hill Park

August 5 2022 - 9:00pm
ROYAL OCCASION: Tricia Donnelly (council), Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, Karinda Stone (council) and Debbie Barry (Cessnock Tidy Towns) get into the spirit of the Queen's Jubilee tree planting, which will take place on August 13.

Cessnock residents are invited to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting a tree at Bridges Hill Park on Saturday, August 13.

