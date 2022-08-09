Cessnock Goannas host Maitland Pickers in must-win game to finish top three

The Cessnock Goannas host the Maitland Pickers in a must-win final game of the season to keep their bid for a top-three finish and double chance in the finals alive.
The Goannas suffered a setback in their bid to finish second or third with a 22-0 loss to Central Newcastle on Sunday and now must win and rely on results in other games to fall their way to secure third.
It was Cessnock's first loss in six games and leaves them on 22 points with a points differential of 138 and one game to play in a battle with Macquarie Scorpions (20 points, 146 points differential) for third spot.
Even if the Goannas beat minor premiers Maitland it may not be enough to stave off a late rush by the Scorpions, who have a game in hand.
Macquarie have a catch-up game against Western Suburbs on Wednesday night and then face Lakes United away in the final game of the regular season.
The Scorpions lost 18-10 to Maitland after leading 10-0 at half-time.
If Cessnock finish fourth they will face their 2020 grand final opponent South Newcastle in a elimination final.
Cessnock showed in 2020 that they can win a grand final playing elimination football winning their elimination against Wests and then beating Souths for the premiership.
They were beaten grand finalists in 2019 after winning four elimination-style encounters to make the decider.
The Goannas can expect a huge Cessnock crowd for the crucial Coalfields encounter. The Old Boys Day will be further spiced up with Cessnock's 1972 premiership team celebrating the 50th anniversary of their win over Maitland in the grand final.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry is expecting a red-hot clash and neither side will leave anything on the ground.
"It's going to be an even tougher game than normal against the Goannas," Lantry said.
"They are playing for third spot and in front of their Old Boys and 1972 premiership team so they will be putting in a red-hot effort. For them it's a must-win game as it is for us," he said.
The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will be hoping to finish a tough season on a high with victory against semi-finalists South Newcastle at The Graveyard on Saturday.
Sam Fechner and Jesse Wighton scored tries in the Bulldogs' 32-18 away loss to Wyong last Saturday.
