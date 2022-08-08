The Wollombi Tavern has resumed trading - albeit in a reduced capacity - as repairs from the devastating July flood continue.
While the tavern catered to passing trade over the weekend, it officially reopened on Monday with a temporary bar and kitchen set-up.
Water reached the top of the tavern's doors in the early hours of July 6, the town's biggest flood since 1949.
"I've never seen so much mud," tavern manager Petrina Walsh said, pointing to the flood level height on the tavern's door frame.
The main bar and kitchen suffered significant damage in the flood. A new floor was installed in the kitchen last Thursday while repairs are ongoing in the bar.
The tavern was also without tills, phones and internet until last week. But with services back up and running and the food truck ready to roll, staff tested out the temporary set-up to passing trade over the weekend.
Ms Walsh said being able to serve food and drinks again offered a bit of "normality" for the staff.
"It will be a bit of trial-and-error... but people have been so understanding," she said.
The campgrounds and on-site cabins are still closed, and will remain so for some time.
Once the campgrounds dry out, the tavern plans to host an event to support the community - many of whom are still doing it tough after two floods within four months.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
