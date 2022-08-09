If you're heading out this week, don't forget to take a jacket and an umbrella. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible showers in Cessnock until at least Sunday, with the heaviest falls predicted over the weekend.
Maximum temperatures this week will be slightly below average for Cessnock in August, ranging from 17 to 19 degrees, with overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
