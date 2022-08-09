The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock weather forecast: August 10-16, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 9 2022 - 7:00pm
A rainy day in the Hunter Valley vineyards (file image)

If you're heading out this week, don't forget to take a jacket and an umbrella. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible showers in Cessnock until at least Sunday, with the heaviest falls predicted over the weekend.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

