A national support network for veterans and first responders has opened a branch in Cessnock.
The Defence and Emergency Services Sheds Association (known as Defence Shed) holds a coffee catch-up at Grice's Bakery and Café at 10am every Monday.
The Defence Shed began as a Facebook group in 2011 and now has more than 5000 members across Australia.
Based on the Men's Shed philosophy - which promotes health and wellbeing - it offers support to all former or currently serving defence force, police and emergency services personnel.
It aims to rebuild the community that is lost once someone leaves the forces, which have their own unique but often-aligned experiences.
The association's national president Rod Wicks, who lives in Cessnock, said the shed provides social connection, and finds assistance for anyone who needs it, including referrals to support services like Wounded Heroes or Police Legacy.
"We're here for any veteran or first responder with any advice or help they need," he said.
"We're here to get people out of the house, and to talk if you wish to.
"We've got to rely on each other - if you get your arse handed to you, you've got someone to fall back on."
There's no need to RSVP for the Cessnock group; just "rock in and have a cup of coffee", Mr Wicks said. Partners and family are also welcome to attend.
Anyone wanting more information can apply to join the Defence Shed Support Group on Facebook.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
