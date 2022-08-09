The Advertiser - Cessnock
Ken Liddell appointed as Cessnock City Council's new general manager.

Updated August 9 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:08pm
EXPERIENCE: Cessnock City Council's new general manager, Ken Liddell.

Cessnock City Council's new general manager, Ken Liddell, brings 40 years of experience in local government to the role.

