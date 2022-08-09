Cessnock City Council's new general manager, Ken Liddell, brings 40 years of experience in local government to the role.
Mr Liddell has held the position as City of Newcastle director of infrastructure and property for more than seven years, and has also been acting chief executive officer.
Mr Liddell's solid history in managing and delivering large scale works and infrastructure projects were key to his appointment.
He has held an array of senior executive positions in federal, state and local government - spanning health, housing, public works and water industries.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal congratulated Mr Liddell on his appointment and is looking forward to working with him to achieve positive outcomes for the Cessnock local government area.
"Our community has recently suffered natural disasters and the impacts on our road network has been devastating. Ken has a long professional history delivering key works and infrastructure projects. I'm excited to be working with him to address the challenges ahead of us," Cr Suvaal said.
"With technical qualifications in engineering, project management and a Masters of Business Administration, Ken has the right skill set to lead Cessnock City Council to manage its current Delivery Program and Operational Plans."
Mr Liddell said he was eager to commence the role and looked forward to getting to know staff and the Cessnock community, while liaising closely with the mayor and councillors to achieve good outcomes.
"It is an exciting opportunity to be a part of such a fast-growing community and I am committed to working with the council to ensure local services and infrastructure requirements are made a priority," Mr Liddell said.
Mr Liddell is taking up the position following the resignation of Lotta Jackson in March this year. He will start on September 5.
