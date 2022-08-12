There's nothing like a power ballad to pull on your heartstrings - and no era did it better than the '70s, '80s and '90s.
Take a journey back to that iconic musical era on Friday, August 19 when I Want to Know What Love Is: Power Ballads and Anthems of the '70s, '80s and '90s comes to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
The show stars award-winning artists Natalie Gauci and John Kater, supported by a talented band featuring some of the finest musicians in the industry.
Gauci won season five of Australian Idol in 2007, with her Winner's Journey album going platinum and her single Here I Am receiving gold status.
She performed Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill in the Idol grand final, and is excited to see the song surge back up the charts this year thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Gauci hinted that Running Up That Hill may feature in next Friday night's show at CPAC, along with hits from artists including Foreigner, Queen, Heart, KISS, Cheap Trick, Roxette and many more.
The powerful vocals and passion behind the songs is what draws Gauci to the genre.
"These are songs that pull on the heartstrings; that take people on a journey through love, heartache and triumph," Gauci said.
It will be Gauci's first show at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, while Kater is no stranger to the venue, having played there about 10 times with Jon English's The Rock Show and The Beatle Boys tribute show (which returns to CPAC in September).
"I'm looking forward to coming back to CPAC. We always get a good audience, and it's a world-class venue," he said.
"We've got some amazing songs and amazing players - all incredible artists in their own right."
Kater said the show has something for everyone.
"Power ballads is a particular niche that you don't see often when it comes to tribute shows," he said.
"It transcends age - whether you're reminiscing or getting a feel for that time and place in history."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
