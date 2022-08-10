Cessnock Goannas' top-three hopes back in their own hands

The Cessnock Goannas hopes of a top-three finish are back in their own hands with Macquarie Scorpions beaten 16-14 by Wests in Tuesday night's catch-up game.
The result means that if the Goannas win Saturday's blockbuster at home against the Maitland Pickers they will finish third, at least two points clear of the Scorpions and South Newcastle irrespective of results in their games.
Only the Scorpions can dislodge the Goannas from third spot if they win and Cessnock loses on Saturday.
That would leave both teams on 22 points and with Macquarie already having a six-point better for and against differential they would finish third and earn the double chance.
The Pickers have already clinched the minor premiership and the first week of the finals off before facing the winner of the major semi-final between second and third in a home semi-final at the Maitland Sportsground.
Central Newcastle, who beat Cessnock 22-0 on Sunday, will finish second and host their semi-final against Cessnock or Macquarie.
The Lions travel to the Graveyard on Saturday to play Kurri Kurri. A win by Souths and a loss by Macquarie to Lakes at Cahill Oval would see the Lions host the elimination final.
If Macquarie win and Cessnock win, the Scorpions will host the elimination final.
