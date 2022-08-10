The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Goannas' top-three hopes back in their own hands

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:38am
Cessnock's Sam Mataora tackles Central's Cameron Anderson on Sunday at St John Oval. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The Cessnock Goannas hopes of a top-three finish are back in their own hands with Macquarie Scorpions beaten 16-14 by Wests in Tuesday night's catch-up game.

