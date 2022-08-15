The athletes representing Aerosport Allstars at the Australian titles next month won't be short of a cheer squad.
The Cessnock-based aerobics club will send a contingent of 23 athletes to Brisbane for the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) national championships, which runs from September 8 to 11.
Every athlete from Aerosport Allstars who competed at the NSW championships in June qualified for the nationals. They brought home 12 gold, six silver and three bronze medals and three wild card invitations between them, from 28 routines the club entered across individual, pairs and teams divisions.
Jessica Barrett, who coaches the squad with Kimberley Gargan, said the club was thrilled with its results at the state championships.
"As coaches we were on such a high, we work really hard behind the scenes to make sure the athletes are at their best so it's amazing to see them do so well and achieve their goals," Barrett said.
"It was also a highlight to see the support they had for each other at the comp. We have grown so much as a club this year so it's nice to see that with that growth we have kept out core values.
"Kimberley and myself really strive to make sure we create a loving and supportive environment at training and during competition and I think the girls really showed that at the comp this year."
Barrett said the nationals will be an exciting time, with many of the Aerosport Allstars athletes competing at that level for the first time, while two of their members will be vying for a spot at the world championships.
Elsie Barr and Maddison Antonio will compete in the international stream, and are aiming to finish in the top five, which may result in an invitation to the world championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic in November.
"Nationals is the final stepping stone to qualify to worlds, which is a goal they have been working towards for years so we can't wait to support them and cheer them on no matter the outcome," Barrett said.
"We are so proud of all our athletes; we just can't wait to watch them smash it on the national stage."
Along with her coaching duties, Barrett will compete in the national stream, as will Phoebe Sissingh; while Olivia Barrett, Hannah Sweeney, Maggie Stafford, Eden Fisher, Lara Fisher, Macy Riddock, Lyla Riddock, Holly Nevin, Lola Lewis, Isla Gibbs, Ella Rust, Layla Bright, Willow McDonald, Aubrey Doyle, Coda Payne, Ava Ryman, Elise Newman, Layla Thornton and Scarlett Smith will compete in the elementary stream.
Aerosport Allstars will hold a showcase of their routines at the Cessnock High School sports hall this Saturday evening (August 20) from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets are available at www.ticketebo.com.au/aerosportnsw.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
