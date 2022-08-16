The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock author DJ Blackmore publishes fourth novel, Wish Me Gone

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUMBLED: Cessnock author DJ Blackmore with her fourth novel, 'Wish Me Gone', which will be released on September 7. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Publishing her first novel in 2014 was a dream come true for Deirdre 'DJ' Blackmore.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.