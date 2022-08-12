Third-generation Freemason, Peter Pratt, has been elected as the new Worshipful Master of Lodge Paxton.
The installation ceremony on August 9 also marked 95 years since the Freemasons Hall was built in the former mining village.
A former Emirates airline pilot, Mr Pratt became a Freemason in 1985, with his father and grandfather before him both being members of the fraternity; along with his brother and father-in-law.
Since retiring in 2015, he has begun actively working his way up the Masonic ladder, occupying every role within the Freemasons Lodge and now installed as their Worshipful Master.
"I joined Freemasonry not only to continue my family's involvement, but I saw it as a way to be part of a fraternity, to develop a network of friends and improve myself as a person," Mr Pratt said.
The installation event was well attended by more than 50 Freemasons, some hailing from as far away as Darwin and Sydney to witness the special occasion.
It was also announced at the installation ceremony that the Freemasons of Lodge Paxton would donate $1000 to the Grand Masters Disaster Relief fund. Through the Disaster Relief fund, which is managed by Masonicare, (the official charity of Freemasons NSW & ACT) it can respond quickly to emergencies, providing much needed financial assistance and other support to communities affected by disaster.
The Grand Master of Freemasons NSW & ACT, Most Worshipful Les Hicks (a former Coalfields local and member of Lodge Paxton) thanked the members for their donation.
"This donation along with others from around Jurisdiction will go a long way in helping flood affected communities of the Lismore, Hunter, Nepean and Hawkesbury regions which have been battered very hard this year," he said.
The Paxton Freemasons have contributed over $8000 into the community in the last 12 months, including significant donations to the Cessnock District Rescue Squad and the Backpack Venture (providing school backpacks to flood-affected children in Lismore).
