Peter Pratt elected Worshipful Master of Paxton Freemasons

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:18am
STEPPING UP: Right Worshipful Brother Peter Frame presents Lodge Paxton's new Worshipful Master Peter Pratt with his installation certificate. Picture: Bryce Gibson

Third-generation Freemason, Peter Pratt, has been elected as the new Worshipful Master of Lodge Paxton.

