The Rotary Club of Cessnock is looking forward to another successful year under the leadership of its new president George Koncz.
Mr Koncz was inducted as president at the club's changeover night on July 28, when the club celebrated the achievements of the past 12 months.
Advertisement
Mr Koncz said he hopes to increase the club's membership and create some new outings while its continuing current projects.
"I would really like to see people join us so that we can contribute even more towards those that need some sort of help in our local community," he said.
Past president Vicki Steep was recognised at the changeover night with two special awards - the Paul Harris Fellow Sapphire Pin (for her outstanding efforts over an extended period of time) and the David Clark Memorial Award (for her stellar year in community service).
Rotary's main area of function is to support people in need and this is what the Cessnock club achieved in 2021-22, with a tremendous total of $18,000 donated across 20 local, national and international organisations.
The Umoja Orphanage in Kenya (where Ms Steep volunteers each year), local schools and Girl Guides were among the year's beneficiaries, while this year's major donation will support the dementia unit at Mountain View Lodge Hostel.
The Rotary Club will conduct a membership evening at Marthaville House (200 Wollombi Road) on Thursday, August 25 at 6.30pm.
Anyone who would like to find out more about Rotary is encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided; RSVP to Graham on 0414 842 327 for catering purposes.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.