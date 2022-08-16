A new McDonald's restaurant in Vincent Street, Cessnock that will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week has been recommended for approval by Cessnock City Council staff.
The restaurant is proposed to be built on the former Eaton's Mitre 10 site at 217-219 Vincent Street, and would be open to the public from 5am to midnight, with a 24-hour drive-through facility.
If approved by councillors at Wednesday night's meeting, the development would be subject to a number of conditions including a 12-month trial of the 24-hour drive-through facility.
McDonald's confirmed that its Allandale Road restaurant will remain open.
The development application was lodged in November 2021, about 12 months after the company conducted a survey to gauge community interest for the new restaurant and investigate any concerns or impacts it may have.
The application was publicly exhibited twice, receiving a total of 10 submissions from four households, all in objection to the proposal.
McDonald's Hunter Valley and Newcastle operations manager Clinton Smith said the proposed restaurant would inject over $5 million into the local economy and create 100 jobs during construction, and a further 120 jobs once operational.
"If approved, the restaurant would play an active role in the local community through providing jobs, economic investment and training and development opportunities for local employees," he said.
An application by McDonald's to extend the trading hours at the Allandale Road restaurant was knocked back by council in February.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
