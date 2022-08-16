The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock City Council staff recommend approval for new McDonalds restaurant in Vincent Street

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 16 2022 - 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLANS: The site of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant (formerly Eaton's Mitre 10) in Vincent Street, Cessnock.

A new McDonald's restaurant in Vincent Street, Cessnock that will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week has been recommended for approval by Cessnock City Council staff.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.