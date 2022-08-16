Abermain Bowling Club: Sunday, Trinity Woodhouse, the Blue Water Cowboys, Marcus Greene (1pm-4pm, entry $10).
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Nathan Cole.
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Aaron Lenard.
Caledonia Hotel Aberdare: Friday, Andy Abra.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Ned Verwey. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, I Want to Know What Love Is: Power Ballads and Anthems of the '70s, '80s and '90s. Tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dean Dee. Saturday, Paparazzi.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson; Mike Horbacz. Saturday, Karen O'Shea; Lovely Day Duo.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Dave Carter.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Pat vs Cat.
Ellalong Hotel: Saturday, Wedgetail (after the woodchop).
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Brien McVernon Duo. Saturday, Pistol Pete; Dr Zoom. Sunday, Mike Horbacz.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, Reece Mastin (tickets at trybooking.com). Saturday, Gen-R-8. Sunday, Greg Bryce.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Finnian Johnson.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Pocket Aces.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Darren Sutton. Sunday, Tony Camps.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Glen Harrison. Saturday, Redline. Sunday, Sam Nowland.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Pink Cadillac.
A service for Vietnam Veterans Day will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, Aberdare on Thursday afternoon. August 18 is the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, and the service is held at 4pm AEST in line with the time the battle took place.
The Cessnock RSL Sub-branch Hall is open from 9am to 1pm every Thursday. Sub-branch president Max Lewis says anyone who wishes to drop in for a chat is welcome, with tea, coffee and biscuits provided. The hall is located at 70 Wollombi Road, Cessnock.
Cessnock VIEW Club meets at Cessnock Leagues Club on the third Thursday of the month at 11am (next meeting August 18). The VIEW Club will hold a bingo day at Bellbird Park Bowling Club on Thursday, August 25, at 10am for a 10.30am start.
The Ellalong Hotel Woodchop is on this Saturday. The axemen will be in action from 11am, and live music will follow with Wedgetail performing in the bar from 7.30pm. Call the pub on 4998 1217 for more information.
The Cranky Handle Rally is on at Richmond Vale Railway Museum this Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9.30am both days. Read more here.
Comedian and wine specialist Merrick Watts is bringing his smash hit An Idiot's Guide to Wine to Brokenwood Wines on August 26. The show includes six wine tastings, a three-course menu, a DJ and a whole lot of laughs. Book your tickets at grapesofmirth.com.au.
Sunday, October 30: Cessnock Stomp Festival, Vincent Street and surrounds, 10am to 4pm.
Sunday, November 6: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounds.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
