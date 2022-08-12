Calling all vintage machinery enthusiasts: the Cranky Handle Rally returns to Richmond Vale Railway Museum on August 20 and 21.
The Hunter Valley Vintage Farm Machinery Club hosts the annual rally, which is a demonstration of all things to do with early farm machinery, with a focus on old stationary engines and farm tractors.
Advertisement
"From vintage tractors to small farm or domestic implements, the rally is all about machinery before the electronic era," club spokesperson Scott Brooks said.
"Our exhibitors have spent many hours preparing their machines for display and will be happy to share their knowledge with visitors.
"You may even get a chance to go on a ride on a tractor operating on the day.
"Whether you're interested in hand-operated domestic machinery, petrol-powered tractors or steam-driven farm machinery, there's something in the rally for you.
"For the ladies there will be an operating display of vintage sewing machines making bags and other small items."
Mr Brooks said the club is delighted to collaborate with the railway museum for the event.
"Their bushland site is the ideal location for an event such as this, and the family atmosphere adds to the quality of the show," he said.
"Full-sized and miniature train rides are included in the entry fee, along with the ability to visit the onsite mining museum.
"All-in-all it's a great day out."
The museum is located at 262 Leggetts Drive, Richmond Vale. Gates open at 9.30am. Food, tea, coffee and soft drinks are available for purchase on site.
Entry is $16 adults, $11 concession, $7.50 for children aged 5-15 and free for children under five.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.