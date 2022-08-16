Sunshine and warmer days are on the way in Cessnock this week, with spring-like maximum temperatures of up to 22 degrees forecast this week.
The cool winter nights will continue, dropping as low as four degrees on Sunday and Monday - in line with the long-term average minimum for August.
A mostly dry week is predicted, with the possibility of light showers on Tuesday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
