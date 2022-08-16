The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock weather forecast: August 17-23, 2022

Updated August 16 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 8:00pm
A beautiful morning at Old Barraba Homestead, Quorrobolong last week. Picture: Old Barraba Homestead farm fresh produce (Facebook)

Sunshine and warmer days are on the way in Cessnock this week, with spring-like maximum temperatures of up to 22 degrees forecast this week.

