The first two sittings weeks of Federal Parliament have flown by.
All MPs were sworn in, and I was elected to a number of Parliamentary Committees including the Joint Standing Committee on Law Enforcement and the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Resources.
While the first week of sittings were mostly around the formal ceremonies of Parliament being opened, we as a government have not wasted any time in getting on with the job we were elected to do.
Several vital pieces of legislation have now been passed, including our very first Bill, the reform of the Aged Care sector.
During the election we made a promise to Australian's that we would take better care of their loved ones and we have delivered on this promise.
The Parliament also passed legislation to abolish the Cashless Debit Card and enable people to transition off the program from September 2022.
This will enable Cashless Debit Card participants, who were forced onto the Card by the former Government, to regain the financial freedom they have been asking for.
The Bill I am most proud of is the Bill to allow for 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave.
More than 11 million Australian workers, including casuals, will have access to 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave.
We are committed to providing the leadership and the investment to help end family, domestic and sexual violence.
Paid family and domestic violence leave is part of that commitment.
It is a long overdue change that will save lives.
This change will give workers, overwhelmingly women, the means to escape violent situations without risking their jobs or their financial security.
One woman dies every ten days at the hands of their former or current partner, and police receive a call on average every two minutes in Australia relating to family and domestic violence.
The final major Bill to pass through the House of Representatives was the Bill to deliver action on climate change.
The new official target is a common sense move which will end the climate wars.
The Bill is a good outcome for the economy in the Hunter and will lead to investment, more jobs and improve our natural environment, while allowing existing industries and jobs to continue.
The Hunter is ideally placed to take full advantage of the new energy industries that are developing.
Parliament is not just days of debating legislation.
The annual State Of Origin clash was a huge event during the first 2 sitting weeks.
The NSW MPs took on the Queensland MPs on the unofficial 4 th Origin match and despite some controversial calls, the NSW team took out the match 3 tries to 1.
Parliament will resume in early September and during those 2 sitting weeks I will be making my very first speech to Parliament.
You can keep up to date with everything that is happening in Parliament and across the Hunter electorate by following my social media channels.
And if you have any issues or questions relating to any Federal Government departments or any of the work being done in Parliament, please make sure you get in touch through my office on 4991 1022.
Dan Repacholi is the federal MP for Hunter
You can contact the Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi regarding federal issues via his office at:
3 Edward Street, Cessnock NSW 2325
Phone: 02 4991 1022
email: Dan.Repacholi.MP@aph.gov.au
