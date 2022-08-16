The Advertiser - Cessnock
Jay Suvaal: From the Mayor's Desk | Council to welcome new general manager

By Mayor of Cessnock, Cr Jay Suvaal
August 16 2022 - 2:00pm
Mayor of Cessnock, Cr Jay Suvaal

Cessnock City Council will welcome a new general manager next month following a successful recruitment process. Ken Liddell will take up the role on September 5 after seven years as City of Newcastle director of infrastructure and property. He has also served as acting general manager.

