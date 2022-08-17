Services will take place around the nation on Thursday to remember the nearly 60,000 Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War.
Vietnam Veterans Day is held on August 18, the anniversary of the 1966 Battle of Long Tan.
Cessnock RSL Sub-Branch will hold a commemoration ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, Aberdare, where it has held Vietnam Veterans Day services since 1996.
The service will be held at 4pm, in line with the time the Battle of Long Tan took place.
On that day 56 years ago, 105 Australians and three New Zealanders of D Company 6RAR were engaged in one of the fiercest battles of the Vietnam War.
Eighteen Australians lost their lives in the fierce battle in a rubber plantation, and afterwards 245 Viet Cong bodies were found.
More than 3000 Australians were wounded in the Vietnam War, and 521 were killed.
Meanwhile, the Cessnock RSL Sub-branch Hall is open from 9am to 1pm every Thursday. Sub-branch president Max Lewis says anyone who wishes to drop in for a chat is welcome, with tea, coffee and biscuits provided. The hall is located at 70 Wollombi Road, Cessnock.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
