Vietnam Veterans Day service to be held at Veterans Memorial Park, Aberdare on August 18

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:30am
RESPECTS: A service for Vietnam Veterans Day will be held at Veterans Park, Aberdare at 4pm Thursday.

Services will take place around the nation on Thursday to remember the nearly 60,000 Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

