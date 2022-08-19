The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

BLAST FROM THE PAST: 1992 International Six-Day Enduro in Cessnock | photos

By Krystal Sellars
August 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next week marks 30 years since Cessnock hosted the International Six-Day Enduro and the motorcycling event is still widely regarded as one of the biggest things to ever happen to the town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.