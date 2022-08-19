Next week marks 30 years since Cessnock hosted the International Six-Day Enduro and the motorcycling event is still widely regarded as one of the biggest things to ever happen to the town.
The event - which ran from August 25 to 30, 1992 - attracted teams from 21 nations and brought huge numbers of international visitors to Cessnock.
Advertisement
About 20,000 people lined the streets for the grand opening parade and 12,000 watched the final at Mulbring.
The late John Hall was the driving force behind the event, and was named Cessnock's citizen of the year in 1993 for helping to bring such a landmark event to the town.
The ISDE came to Cessnock on the back of the success of the Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE), which John founded in 1978 to give Australian riders experience in multi-day events.
The A4DE returned to Cessnock in April 2018 for its 40th anniversary. Take a look at our coverage here.
Meanwhile, the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix will return to Cessnock in November after a two-year COVID-enforced break. Read more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.