The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

What's on around Cessnock and beyond: August 24-30, 2022

August 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SONGBOOK: Musical maestro Greg Paterson will present An Evening with Oscar: The Greatest Hits from Hollywood at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Friday night.

LIVE MUSIC

Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Tim Harding. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.