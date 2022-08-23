Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Tim Harding. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, An Evening with Oscar: The Greatest Hits of Hollywood (read more here).
Chateau Elan Pokolbin: Friday, Ryan Hemsworth.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Paul Watters. Saturday, Tryouts Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Jai Maree; Gianni. Saturday, Valley Sounds; Tim Harding.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Bobby C.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Steve Geary.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Teasha and Mari. Saturday, Rox (1pm); Crawfish Stew (8pm). Sunday, Thorin Roulston.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, The Avenue. Sunday, Damien.
John Wallace Wines: Sunday, Teasha and Mari.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Emile.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Jessica Cain.
Peden's Hotel: Sunday, Andy.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, The Associates.
Royal Oak Hotel: Friday, Maryanne Rex.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Lachlan Edwards. Sunday, Jake Hunt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Darren Gould. Saturday, Two Smarts Duo. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Robbie and the Rockers.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock will hold a membership evening at Marthaville House (200 Wollombi Road) this Thursday at 6.30pm. Anyone who would like to find out more about Rotary is encouraged to attend. RSVP to Graham on 0414 842 327 for catering purposes.
Millfield Public School's annual community fair is on this Sunday from 9am to 2pm. There will be entertainment, markets, food, displays and a fundraising auction and raffle.
The Handmade in the Hunter markets are on at Kevin Sobels Wines, Pokolbin this Saturday, followed by the Tasty Food Market at the same venue on Sunday.
The Hunter Wine Country Markets are on at De Bortoli Wines this Saturday.
Fanciful, an exhibition of ceramics by Susan Myerson and Heather Campbell, is on at Wollombi Cultural Centre's Old Fireshed Gallery. The gallery is open weekends from 10am to 4pm. The exhibition concludes September 4.
Friday, September 2: Cessnock Library will host a Seniors' History Walk to explore Bridges Hill on The walking tour will run from 10am until 12.30pm. A light lunch will be provided. Bookings are essential and can be made via eventbrite.com.au.
Saturday, September 3: Oz Rock legends 1927 will play at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre. Read more here.
Sunday, September 4: Remembering Reg, a concert honouring the music of Reg Lindsay, is on at East Cessnock Bowling Club. Read more here.
The Kurri Kurri Community Festival is back this year; set to run from October 22 to 29.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
