Cancer Council NSW is urging Australians to give to its annual Daffodil Day Appeal to fund life-saving cancer research.
Now in its 36th year, the appeal will take place throughout August, culminating in Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 25.
Advertisement
Cancer Council and its research partners invested more than $290 million in world-class cancer research from 2016 to 2020, making the organisation the largest independent funder of cancer research in Australia.
Thanks to investment in cancer research, amazing advances have been made in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment - helping to increase survival rates from 51 per cent in the late 1980s to around 70 per cent.
But with one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, there's always more work to be done.
Cancer Council Newcastle and Hunter community relations coordinator Gemma Pedri urges the community to give generously this Daffodil Day and support the country's best and brightest cancer researchers.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," Ms Pedri said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer-free future."
This year you can support Cancer Council's Daffodil Day Appeal in the following ways:
- Donate via the Daffodil Day Appeal website.
- Organise your own fundraiser.
- Grab your fresh daffodils from a Daffodil Day stall near you, including Stockland Greenhills and Westfield Kotara, on Thursday, August 25.
For more information about the appeal and how to get involved, visit daffodilday.com.au.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.