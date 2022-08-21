It's been 14 years since the passing of country music pioneer Reg Lindsay, but his legend lives on in many ways.
There's a bronze statue, a memory barn, and more recently, a pictorial book and a 17-track album featuring hits from his outstanding career.
The new album - From the Hand of Reg Lindsay - includes 14 songs written by Reg and three co-written with his wife Ros.
"This concept is one that I've had for a very long time and originally was meant to be an album of 'Reg and friends' where I had planned to invite singers to put their vocals down on the Reg Lindsay master tapes I had," Ros said.
"2021 was Reg's 70th anniversary (of his first recording) but due to COVID-19 I was unable to work on obtaining all the artists, and instead I came up with the idea of self-penned songs by Reg."
The album features a track called Bonham's Last Ride, which Reg recorded while on tour in Texas in 1985 and had never been released in Australia until now.
"We didn't even know he had recorded it until Reg's research coordinator Jack Paten saw it online and contacted me. It was a real find!" Ros said.
"After about three months of searching we found the writer KR Wood's daughter, Jamie Winkley, who was delighted to allow us to put this track on the CD as one of the bonus tracks."
Other highlights of the new album include Country All the Way (featuring Reg's dear friend Donita Dey); Silence on the Line (featuring Jodie Crosby) and Reg's biggest hit, Armstrong.
The music of Reg Lindsay will be celebrated at the home of the bronze statue - East Cessnock Bowling Club - on Sunday, September 4 (Father's Day).
The Remembering Reg concert will feature the Horse Capital Country Band, the RnR Ranchgirls, Ross McGregor, Bill Rowland and Louis Burt (who won the 2018 Reg Lindsay Memorial Talent Quest), all performing Reg Lindsay songs along with their own favourites.
The show will also feature the launch of a pictorial book on Reg's career, Setting the Pace. The book was due to be launched in July last year but was postponed due to COVID restrictions at the time.
There will be a lucky door prize and raffles during the day.
The show will run from 1.30pm to 5.30pm. Tickets are $10 at the club; phone 4990 1444.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
