The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

East Cessnock Bowling Club to host Remembering Reg Lindsay concert

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Lindsay

It's been 14 years since the passing of country music pioneer Reg Lindsay, but his legend lives on in many ways.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.