From the golden era of Oz Rock to reinvigorating fans today, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for over 30 years, cementing their status as icons of the Australian music scene.
The band has been busy over the past six months with a run of tour dates as long as your arm, arriving at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 3 for its only Hunter Region show for 2022.
1927 became a household name in Australia seemingly overnight with their 1988 debut album "...ish". The album found a home in the ARIA charts for a whopping 46 weeks and went five times platinum, selling in excess of 400,000 copies.
The band took home ARIA Awards in 1989 for Breakthrough Artist - Album for "...ish" and Breakthrough Artist - Single for the anthemic That's When I Think of You; and followed up at the 1990 ceremony with the Best Video award for Compulsory Hero.
The last 12 years has been fulfilling for the band's front man Erik Weideman, who says that while the demographic has changed and shifted, punters still know greatness when they hear it.
"There's fresh energy, we're seeing new people coming to the shows, lots of guys not just girls like it was in the '80s and '90s", Weideman said.
"If you haven't seen this version of 1927 perform these songs live - well, I won't say you're in for a shock, you're in for a treat," he added.
Fans of the band can expect all of the hits that took 1927 to the top of the charts, including Compulsory Hero, That's When I think Of You, You'll Never Know, and If I Could.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale at the CPAC Box Office, by phone on 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
