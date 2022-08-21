The thought of being homeless at any age is distressing, but it's magnified immensely when you're at the age of 70.
That was the reality for Edwin Miller, who was forced to move out of his rental home when it was sold in 2021.
Advertisement
With prices in the rental market soaring, and up to 100 applications for a single property, he couldn't afford to put a roof over his head.
He started sleeping in his car and then camped on a property in Clarence Town before he moved into bushland and built a makeshift tin shed with a tarp for a door.
It was an incredibly low point for the father of six. He even contemplated taking his own life.
"What is hard is being homeless. That's the hardest thing I have ever had to do. Being homeless was devastating and life-changing," he said.
Mr Miller spent eight months living in the tin shed.
"It is indescribable how bad it was," he said.
RELATED:
For three nights he considered taking his own life. He had hit rock bottom.
It was a call to Lifeline that saved his life.
The next day he left the shed and found himself walking the streets of Cessnock.
"In a daze I went to the social security office, and they told me to go and see the people at Home in Place," he said.
"I'm walking along the street, and I see a sign. I was ashamed and confused. I walked past the office many times. Finally, I went in there and everything changed.
"They arranged for me to stay at a motel and gave me support to get permanent housing."
Mr Miller said he checked out of the motel after one night because he didn't realise he could stay longer until they could find a place for him to live.
"I went back to the office to thank them, and I cried, like a sook. I've tried to write to them, but I can't find the words. The staff probably don't realise it, but they saved my life," he said.
"The ongoing support has been amazing. They helped me to get a fridge and arranged for me to do some volunteer work in the community."
Advertisement
Mr Miller now lives in a one-bedroom social housing unit in Beresfield, which is managed by Home in Place - a Hunter-based community housing provider.
It is a luxury he will never take for granted.
He volunteers every Thursday at the Hunter Food Relief Centre, which is run through the Uniting Church at Cessnock.
"Having a place of my own has helped me to feel normal again. I have my self-esteem back. I can cook my own meals; stand on my own two feet again," he said.
Mr Miller had worked all his life in a range of jobs. He was a circus performer, a professional shooter and owned and ran several shops.
Advertisement
"In the circus I was a trick shooter and also used to make the plaster of Paris ornaments for the shows. It was all hard work, but you didn't notice it. It is how you are brought up; to work hard," he said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.