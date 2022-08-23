Weston Masonic Centre celebrates centenary

It's located in the back streets of Weston, but if you've ever driven past, it's hard to miss.
The iconic Weston Masonic Centre is turning 100, and former members of the Masonic Lodges in Kurri, Weston and Abermain, along with the wider community, are invited to join the centenary celebrations on Saturday, September 3.
Located on Second Street, the building has been the home of Lodges Weston, Abermain, Kurri St George, and Tomalpin for 100 years, until the recent re-chartering of Lodge Tomalpin under the new title of Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri.
Listed as local heritage item by Cessnock City Council, it was designed by the Newcastle architect Thomas Pepper, and the Lodge believes it may be the only public building designed by Pepper which fulfils its original purpose.
Pepper also designed the former Newcastle Gas Company headquarters at Hamilton and a group of houses at The Terraces in Newcastle, among many others which still exist.
The special guest at the centenary celebrations will be Most Worshipful Brother Les Hicks, Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of NSW and ACT.
MW Bro Hicks is a native of Paxton and began his Masonic career in the Coalfields before moving to the Far North Coast.
Worshipful Master of Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri, Right Worshipful Brother Terry Stothard, said the lodge is extremely proud to have the Grand Master present on this special occasion.
"We are a small lodge which punches above its weight, and we hope that this celebration will be the beginning of a recovery from the challenges of recent years," RW Bro Stothard said.
"The Grand Master will unveil a commemorative plaque in close proximity to the 1922 foundation stone.
"This ceremony will be the culmination of a refurbishment program for the building which has been carried out over recent years."
The Masonic Centre will be open to the public from 9am until 9.45am that morning, with the official ceremony to start at 10am.
Following the commemoration, official guests will move to the RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village, where the Grand Master will join Paterson MP Meryl Swanson to inaugurate a Queen's Jubilee Tree Planting project, which has been a collaboration between the Lodge and the village.
A barbecue lunch will be served at the village accompanied by musical entertainment.
In order to ensure adequate seating and catering, those wishing to join in the festivities are requested to register with the Lodge Secretary, Worshipful Brother Graham Smith AM, by phone on 0408 333 604 or by email to tomalpin253@gmail.com, by September 1.
