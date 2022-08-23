Last week's spring-like conditions were a false alarm - a few more cold nights and rainy days lie ahead in Cessnock until the end of August.
Overnight temperatures could fall as low as one degree on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs averaging around 19 for the rest of the week - although Monday is set to peak at a relatively balmy 23 degrees.
Showers are forecast on Friday, and could continue through to next Wednesday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
