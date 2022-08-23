The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Clayton Barr preselected as Labor candidate for March 2023 state election

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:42am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Barr

Clayton Barr will be vying for a fourth term as the Member for Cessnock after being endorsed as Labor's candidate for the 2023 state election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.