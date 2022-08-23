Clayton Barr will be vying for a fourth term as the Member for Cessnock after being endorsed as Labor's candidate for the 2023 state election.
Mr Barr, 51, was unopposed for preselection, and said he is honoured to have been chosen to contest the seat again.
"Every four years each of the political parties need to make a decision about who they are going to run at the upcoming state election. If local members of that party think the candidate needs to change, then this can - and does - happen," he said.
"Perhaps more importantly, the candidate needs to be someone that the community can vote for and on that front I do sincerely hope that the community feel well served by my recent 11 years as the State MP.
"It has always been my commitment that beyond the election the work of the MP is to serve all in the community, regardless of who they voted for. I genuinely hope to be the community's elected state MP beyond March 2023 so that I can continue to fight for the things that we need to prosper and grow."
Mr Barr was first elected to Parliament in 2011, winning the seat previously held by Labor's Kerry Hickey with a margin of 3.9 percent, and was returned four years later with 72 percent of the vote - an 18.5 percent swing towards Labor. He retained the seat in 2019 with a comfortable, but slightly reduced, margin of 19.3 per cent.
The seat of Cessnock has been held by the Labor Party for all but one term since its inception - with Liberal Party candidate Bob Roberts winning the seat in 1988 in an election that saw Labor lose many regional seats due to its position on gun laws.
The NSW election will be held on March 25, 2023.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
