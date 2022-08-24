A $204,000 clean-up operation has removed more than 16 tonnes of dumped cars, asbestos, electrical wiring and other waste scattered throughout two Crown bushland reserves near Cessnock.
The Department of Planning and Environment's Crown Lands division funded the clean-up, amid concerns it was creating an eyesore and posing a risk to the environment, waterways, and public health and safety.
The operation covered 37 hectares of the reserves located off Melbourne Street, Aberdare, and between East Cessnock and Aberdare, with waste strewn across about 30 different sites.
Removed waste included 10 dumped cars, 2.5 tonnes of asbestos, and 14.5 tonnes of mixed commercial and other general waste including tyres, couches, mattresses, air conditioning ducting, and electrical cables.
It is illegal to dump rubbish on reserves with potential individual fines up to $110,000 plus $11,000 each day offences continue, or $220,000 plus $22,000 each day offences continue for corporations.
"Dumping is often accompanied by other anti-social behaviour such as vandalism of gates and fences, cutting of trees for firewood, while dumping on fire trails can hamper emergency vehicle access to fight fires," a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
Illegal dumping, vandalism or tree cutting can be reported to Crime Stoppers (nsw.crimestoppers.com.au or 1800 333 000) or the environment line (131 555).
