Crown Lands clean up removes 16 tonnes of rubbish from Cessnock bushland

Updated August 24 2022 - 3:56am, first published 1:00am
A $204,000 clean-up operation has removed more than 16 tonnes of dumped cars, asbestos, electrical wiring and other waste scattered throughout two Crown bushland reserves near Cessnock.

