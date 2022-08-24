I'm proud to reaffirm that the Albanese Labor is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our community retains the Kurri Hospital.
Many in our community have sadly had to fight hard to protect this critical asset after a decade of neglect by state and federal Coalition governments.
I will continue to work hard to ensure this asset gets the investments and opportunities that are long overdue from both the current and future NSW governments after the March 2023 election.
As is well known, the hospital was built and run with the money gained from hard-working miners in the early 1900s.
While the bores were still being sunk in the Hebburn (Weston) seam, miners were discussing the need for a hospital due to the many accidents in the pits.
Mr T. L. Johns of the Pelaw Main Miners' Lodge Medical Committee said it was "too far to go to Maitland Hospital, especially at night".
After a public meeting in 1904 attended by mining delegates from Abermain, Pelaw Main, Stanford Merthyr and Heddon Greta Collieries, as well as local residents and businessmen, a temporary building was leased.
A government grant was available but the shortfall was £125, which the miners raised themselves. It was decided a building fund levy of threepence per miner as well as other wage earners in the community would be deducted fortnightly from their pay to keep the institution going.
The Kurri Cottage Hospital opened on August 20, 1904, on the corner of Alexandra and Rawson Streets, Kurri Kurri.
This was only a temporary solution, and a government grant of £2000 was obtained for a new hospital to be built on the current site, so long as £1500 was raised by the community.
In March 1909 building commenced and in November 1910 it was finished.
We've moved a long way from accidents in the pits to the capacity for ear/nose/throat and also eye operations, and a well-used emergency section.
Kurri Hospital is much more than a building. It's also about people. The people who have been helped there, and the people who have run it, and the people who are running it today.
You have probably heard of Matron Mary Pike, who died in 1993 aged 77. For those of us who knew her while she was quietly spoken her words were wise and well respected.
Her services to the Kurri community were so long I cannot mention them all here, but she was recognised by Cessnock City Council in 1980 for 42 years of outstanding service to the community. In 1980 she was awarded an MBE. She is just one of the many community members committed to caring for people in Kurri Hospital.
Labor's commitment to quality health care for all its residents will continue to create a community that is healthier and happier.
As you know, good healthcare is one of my priorities for our region. Without good healthcare, all of the other issues like transport and infrastructure, education and defence are irrelevant.
It takes a healthy community to create good transport and infrastructure to deliver quality education for our kids.
It's very disappointing to hear recent reports of attempted arson and vandalism at our hospital. Perhaps the perpetrators need to understand and respect the history and passion our community has for this hospital.
I know the local police are working hard to find those accountable.
Kurri Hospital has been the site of sickness, health, emergencies and births for over a century. It belongs to the community and while I'm here, will never be taken away from it.
