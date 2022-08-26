The achievements of Indigenous students from Cessnock and Kurri Kurri schools were celebrated this week at the Kullaburra awards.
Organised by Korreil Wonnai Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), the awards were held at Mount View High School on Wednesday, returning for the first time since 2019 after COVID-enforced cancellations in the past two years.
Students from the Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools, the Kurri Kurri Learning Community and St Philip's Christian College Cessnock were acknowledged at the ceremony, which saw 179 awards handed out across categories including Year 12 completion, attendance, all-rounders, sport and leadership.
Kullaburra means 'shining' in the Wonnarua and Awabakal languages, and AECG president Sonia Sharpe said the winners exemplified this.
"The recipients are shining members of their schools and community, and the next generation - those who will carry our culture and traditions forward," she said.
Two winners were announced in a special category - the Marrung award - which went to Jayde Dunn (Cessnock High School) and Samuel Tedd (Kurri Kurri High School) for their exemplary behaviour, attendance, participation in cultural activities, and dedication to their school, culture and community.
Each of the city's four high schools is invited to submit four nominees for the Marrung award, which is voted on by the awards committee.
Ms Sharpe said it was a very difficult task to pick the winners, as there were many deserving recipients this year.
The Kullaburra awards were first held in 2013, and Ms Sharpe said the awards have grown to become a beloved community event.
"We want to empower our communities to become involved in all levels of education and to contribute to improving all outcomes for everyone," she said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
