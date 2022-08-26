The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Indigenous students' achievements recognised at Korreil Wonnai AECG Kullaburra Awards

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kullaburra Marrung award winners for 2022, Samuel Tedd (Kurri Kurri High School) and Jayde Dunn (Cessnock High School). Picture by Krystal Sellars

The achievements of Indigenous students from Cessnock and Kurri Kurri schools were celebrated this week at the Kullaburra awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.