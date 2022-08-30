Master illusionist and hypontist Hypnotik will perform at a charity show at Mount View High School this Thursday night.
The event is presented by the Cessnock Community Leo Club and the Mount View Leo Club, and will raise funds for the Unicorn Foundation and the Mark Hughes Foundation, with raffles, auctions, market stalls, and entertainment.
Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $10 per person of $30 for a family of four and can be bought at the school office, by emailing cessnockcommunityleoclub@gmail.com or at the door.
The inaugural Cessnock City Sleep Out will be held at Baddeley Park this weekend, raising funds for Hunter Food Relief Centre. Gates open at 3pm Saturday and the event will run through to 10am Sunday, with a sausage sizzle, entertainment, karaoke and a movie screen. Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com.au and at the gate. Read more here.
Paxton Hotel will host its first annual Pig Races this Saturday. The fun gets under way at 12pm, with piglet auctions, face painting and a barbecue.
The iconic Weston Masonic Centre is turning 100, and former members of the Masonic Lodges in Kurri, Weston and Abermain, along with the wider community, are invited to join the centenary celebrations on Saturday, September 3. RSVP for catering purposes by September 1 to Graham on 0408 333 604 or to tomalpin253@gmail.com.
Kenneth Park will present ADFAS Pokolbin's next lecture, The Tale of Two Cities: Moscow & St Petersburg, at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on September 5. The lecture starts at 7pm, with supper and wine to follow. Visitors are welcome; tickets are $35 per lecture.
Australia Hotel: Friday, The Levymen. Saturday, Counterpart. Sunday, Rock Sloth; Emily Smith.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Tony Camps. Saturday, Ned Verwey Duo.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, Hey Poncho.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, 1927 (read more here).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dylan Butler. Saturday, Big Waves.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nick Rage.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Tim Usher. Sunday, Remembering Reg: a tribute to Reg Lindsay featuring the Horse Capital Country Band, the RnR Ranchgirls, Ross McGregor, Bill Rowland and Louis Burt. Tickets $10. Read more here.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Redline Duo. Saturday, Big Pete; Shivoo. Sunday, Rox.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, CC Lee and the Groove. Sunday, Thirsty Merc (tickets here).
Myrtle House Wollombi: Thursday, Andy Abra.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Cass Eleven.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Bob Allan.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Joy Trio. Sunday, Sami Cooke.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Niksta.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Brendan Watson.
Twine Restaurant: Sunday, Nick Rage.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Dave Andrews. Saturday, Valley Sounds. Sunday, Meagan Jane.
September 10-25: Sculpture in the Vineyards: The Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival.
September 10-11: Our Bushland Festival at Poppethead Park, Kitchener.
September 10-11: Hunter Valley Gin and Jazz Festival at Hope Estate, Pokolbin.
Cessnock Walks Kawuma - a peaceful demonstration against domestic violence - will be held on Wednesday, November 30.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
