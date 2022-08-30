After a taste of spring earlier this week, wintery conditions will return to Cessnock by the weekend.
The mercury will reach the low twenties on Wednesday and Thursday, but is expected to drop back to 18 degrees on Saturday and 17 on Sunday, with showers forecast both days - so plan your Father's Day lunch accordingly.
The rain is expected to continue until at least next Wednesday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
