The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: August 31-September 6, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our journalist Krystal Sellars snapped this sunset when leaving the Kullaburra Awards ceremony at Mount View High School last Wednesday. Do you have a great local weather shot to share? Email your photos to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

After a taste of spring earlier this week, wintery conditions will return to Cessnock by the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.