The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

Goannas one step closer to grand final as Young stars in sudden death final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:08pm, first published August 29 2022 - 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock's Harvey Neville celebrates after he scores the winning try against Central on Sunday. Picture by Max Mason Hubers.

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka knows he has a huge hurdle in the form of the Macquarie Scorpions to clear before the Goannas can set up an all-Coalfields grand final, but the pieces are falling into place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.