Goannas one step closer to grand final as Young stars in sudden death final

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka knows he has a huge hurdle in the form of the Macquarie Scorpions to clear before the Goannas can set up an all-Coalfields grand final, but the pieces are falling into place.
Maitland beat Macquarie 42-14 on Saturday to book the first spot in the grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 11.
The Goannas took a huge step towards their ultimate goal with 16 unanswered points in the second half of the minor semi-final to record a memorable 22-16 win over Central Newcastle at Townson Oval on Sunday.
Momentum is on Cessnock's side, they have still not peaked and Siejka's trial of Jayden Young in an impact role off the bench is coming to fruition and he looms as an X-factor against Macquarie in Saturday's preliminary final at Lyall Peacock Field.
"When we injected Jayden Young I thought he played out of his skin," Siejka said.
"He got us going forward, he took them on through the middle. He is a real handful. He really got us back into the game at a crucial time when we needed it.
"We had a bit of a chat and Jayden had been starting all year for me, but without Pita Godinet we didn't have that spark coming off the bench and I just thought than Jayden's the sort of player who can change a game for you and we saw that against Central.
"He is giving us that run and getting us on the front foot and I thought Sione Ngahe was a bit the same as well.
"They can change a game when they come on just through the aggression they with and the way they cart the ball up."
Siejka said he expected a huge game against Macquarie at their home ground on Saturday.
"I really rate Macquarie as a side, they've had a season a bit like us where they might lose a game they are expected to win but the next weekend they bounce back," he said.
"I'm not overly looking at what they did on the weekend, because come Saturday they have their home crowd and I think they will be up for it.
"They've still got a lot of experience players, a lot of good players in Higgo (Liam Higggins) and Royce Geoffrey and (Connor) Kirkwood and those sort of boys.
"They have been there and done that before and we are expecting a pretty physical clash.
"We will focus more on what we can do to control the game, opposed to neutralising them."
Still far from peaking in form, Cessnock keep on winning although Siejka would welcome better starts.
"We we started slow, but it happened there a little bit against Maitland as well we were a little bit clunky. I thought we were a yard too flat, we needed to be deeper coming on to it," he said
"Once we took the initial punch out of the game and we got back to half-time and regrouped it was very calm.
"The attitude was get back to what we know and what we do best as there was no tomorrow for us if we lost.
"We trusted in what we had done all year and got back to that. The last half-hour we were pretty good and in control, I didn't feel threatened at all.
"We were always confident, but to be down 16-6 against a side like Central and come back and get the win was a great effort."
Siejka said while it was a gritty tough win, the whole team performed well with wingers Josh Charles and Brent Mendyk, backrowers Reed Hugo and Wyatt Shaw and Sam Clune along with Young the best.
He said he was particularly pleased to win in Kori Barber's 150th and Mendyk's 100th Newcastle RL first grade games.
"To get an ugly win like that on the stage we had with guys playing 100 and 150 in Mendyk and Kori Barber I thought it was a really nice reward for them as well."
Josh Charles, Harvey Neville, Reed Hugo and Brent Mendyk scored tries and Sam Clune three goals.
Kick off in Saturday's preliminary final is at 2pm.
