Russell triplets off to world Ironman and triathlon events in Utah and Dubai

Branxton's Russell triplets have created a slice of triathlon and ironman history with all three brother qualifying with seconds of each other for world class events in Utah and Dubai.
Ben, who is the last of the brother to be based in Branxton, and Jake and Sam competed together in the recent Cairns Ironman and completed the the 2km swim, 90km bike and the 21km run in 4hrs 20mins.
The 33-year-olds' time earned them a place at the half-distance IronMan 70.3 World Championships in Utah in October and then in the IGQ World Age Group event in Dubai raced over the standard Olympic distance at the end of November.
Ben said they had only recently returned to competing in triathlons after finishing their rugby league careers which saw them playing for the Greta Branxton Colts and Cessnock Goannas.
"As triplets we're close and we've always competed together in whatever sport it might be," Ben said.
"None of us married yet so we still do a lot of things together.
"We got serious about triathlons and Ironmans over the last couple of years and have competed together in a few now, but nothing like the event in Cairns.
"We aren't always training together, but we were able to pace each other through the three legs and literally finished crossing the line one after the other only seconds apart. We shocked ourselves with the way it finished. It was pretty exciting it may never happen again.
Jake, who is now based in Forster, crossed first followed by Ben and then Sam, who now lives in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.
"When I'm working at Mount Thorley I'm based in Branxton otherwise I stay with Jake at Forster and then the three of us get together at Caloundra when we can," Ben, a heavy machine fitter, said.
"Prior to that we used to all live together in Branxton. We played league at the Colts and had a couple of years with the Goannas.
"We did triathlons as juniors and then started playing league for about 15 years and we've just got back into the triathlons again."
Ben's workmates have got behind the triplets and organised a fundraising event at the Royal Federal Hotel in Branxton on September 10 from 6pm. There will be a band and a $50 a ticket 100 club with first prize $500, second $300 and third $200.
Organiser Corrie Brooking said the triplets were local sporting heroes who were always giving back to the community.
"They have been involved in the local league, tag and touch footy clubs as referees, mentors and trainers; swim club and life saver patrol at the Branxton pool, and involved in various triathlon clubs."
