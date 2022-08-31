As a council, we proudly deliver a wide variety of services and facilities to the community, but our role extends beyond this.
Council also supports local businesses, the arts, sporting clubs and community groups with in-kind and financial support.
I am a big believer in investing in our community and recognise the invaluable contribution that community and sporting groups make to enhance the towns where we live, work and play.
Sports clubs, arts and community groups within the Cessnock LGA can apply for funding under council's Dollar for Dollar Grant Scheme until this Friday (September 2).
There is over $90,000 available under the scheme which will allow clubs and groups to get important projects off the ground, improve facilities or purchase new equipment. Under the scheme there is $30,000 available for local sporting groups, $30,000 for council-owned community facilities such as halls, and $33,685 for not-for-profit community, arts and cultural groups.
This grant scheme has delivered some fantastic projects and upgrades over the years and I strongly encourage community and sporting groups to look at the guidelines and get an application in.
To find out more and apply, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Grants.
Council also provides support for community events and I am pleased council will once again provide in-kind and financial support for the Cessnock Stomp Festival following a decision at the last council meeting.
The festival organiser, Cessnock Business Chamber, will be provided with $17,304 of in-kind and financial support for this popular street festival themed around food, wine, music and fun times for the whole family.
Stomp has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19, and the festival team are working to bring it back with a bang on Sunday, October 30, 2022 so I encourage residents to come along and enjoy what the festival has to offer.
The 2019 Stomp Festival saw 17,000 people attend the event. They spent an estimated $3.1 million in the local community. Council also supports the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival, a wonderful community event which injects another $3 million into our local economy each year.
Supporting community events like Stomp Festival, Nostalgia Festival, along with our other fantastic community events, has such a positive impact on local business, tourism, the local economy and the wider community.
