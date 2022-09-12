The Advertiser - Cessnock
"The Mindful Miner" Branxton's Josh Dagg and his partner Amy Heinzel write kids' book on mental health

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:25am
Amy Heinzel and Josh Dagg, of Branxton, have co-authored 'Mr Mindful Joins our Class', a kids' book on mental health awareness. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

After experiencing a debilitating battle with mental illness, Josh Dagg wants to help others - particularly children - to build skills to deal with the challenges they will face in their lives.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

