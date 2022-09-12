After experiencing a debilitating battle with mental illness, Josh Dagg wants to help others - particularly children - to build skills to deal with the challenges they will face in their lives.
The Branxton resident is known as "The Mindful Miner" - a social media page he started to share his story and promote mental health awareness.
Josh and his partner Amy Heinzel have co-authored a book titled Mr Mindful Joins Our Class, which aims to give children the tools to talk about mental health.
"After going through a difficult period a couple of years ago I really struggled," Josh, 37, said.
"It made me realise that I didn't learn those skills - how to deal with crisis and hardship - as a child.
"Inevitably, you're going to go through tough times in your life.
"We wanted to put something together that would help kids become strong people, and better equipped for the challenges they will ultimately face."
With five children in their blended family, Josh and Amy hope the book will also be helpful to parents, and people who have loved ones dealing with depression.
The couple are now developing a workshop that they hope to take into schools - just like Mr Mindful in the book.
Copies of Mr Mindful Joins Our Class are available for purchase at Branxton Pharmacy and Sprouting Health Rutherford, and online at themindfulminer-minefulness.com.
The book is $10 per copy, and all profits will go to youth mental health organisation Headspace.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
