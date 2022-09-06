I read with keen interest the story on Clayton Barr being forced to cancel his BBQs because of fees being applied by Cessnock Council for holding a BBQ on council land ('Tongs at 10 paces as Barr-BQ is cancelled', The Advertiser, 31/8/22).
For council to impose a fee on a small event hosted by a local member who has lured thousands of dollars into the Cessnock LGA for community projects is reprehensible.
Advertisement
Then we have the mayor step forward and criticise Clayton.
The mayor's criticism is totally out of order and to attack Clayton for going public makes one think of the word hypocrisy considering he has done the exact same thing, gone public.
Council's lust for money does not stop there. They have now imposed fees on the swimming clubs in the LGA, penalties that make no sense at all.
Being involved in two swimming clubs in Cessnock I can see first-hand the effect these draconian penalties have on the finances of clubs.
What these staff members fail to realise is that the sport of swimming brings quite a lot of dollars through the gate.
Swimming is the only sport where the competitors must pay an entry fee to either train or compete. Even parents are required to pay a spectator fee to bring their kids to training, sometimes for a mere half hour.
I have visited other sporting venues around and have found no other venue charges an entry fee to anyone.
These directives from council may force clubs to reconsider their annual carnivals, events that bring many visitors to our town. With the COVID effect participation numbers are down, which is a heavy hit to a club's income.
It makes no business sense to penalise clubs for bringing customers through the gate.
It's not only gate money but also the canteen sales generated by the clubs. Swimming does more than pay its way and to be penalised is despicable.
Yes, I do sympathise with Clayton Barr as he's not the only one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.