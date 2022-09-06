The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Sarah Pascoe of Cessnock Plaza Newsagency wins The Advertiser's business footy tipping comp for 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Advertiser's business footy tipping competition winner, Sarah Pascoe, with her husband Adam and their children Lucas, Amelia and Olivia.

Cessnock Plaza News and Gifts owner Sarah Pascoe has taken out the Advertiser's business footy tipping competition for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.