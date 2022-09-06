Cessnock Plaza News and Gifts owner Sarah Pascoe has taken out the Advertiser's business footy tipping competition for 2022.
Sarah finished the season on 286 points, ahead of Scott Harris from Cessnock Mitsubishi on 282 and James Harvey from Sternbeck's Real Estate (266) in third.
A Parramatta Eels fan, Sarah said she was excited to win the tipping competition and to see her favourite team in such good form this year.
"I've been competing for the past couple of years and to finally win one is brilliant," she said.
"I've followed the NRL for about 15 years and never actually been that good at doing the tips, so something must've clicked together this year. I've even managed to get in the top three of our in-store comp too.
"We've been following Parramatta for so long, it's great to see them in the finals. I think the twins (Lucas and Olivia) started saying the 'Par-ra' chant before they said mum."
The business winners receive an advertising package with the Advertiser.
In the reader tipping comp - which ran across multiple ACM mastheads in the Hunter, New England and Mid-North Coast - Alan Henry (Tamworth) finished in first place with 284 points, winning four tickets and accommodation to the NRL grand final.
Cessnock's highest-placed tipsters were AJ Frost and Jacob Frost, who shared a five-way tie for second place with Irene Jones (Singleton), Tim Palmer (Camden Haven) and Sharon Williams (Singleton) on 282 points.
Paula Balcomb and Brett Frost (both Cessnock), Ron Smith (Singleton) and Rhett Wylie (Camden Haven) rounded out the top 10, all on 278 points.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
