This might sound a bit like déjà vu, but - you guessed it - there's more rain on the way in Cessnock this week.
Showers are forecast on Thursday and Friday; easing (but still a chance) on Saturday before picking up again on Sunday.
After a chilly start to spring (last Saturday's top was just 15.1 degrees), the days will be warmer this week, peaking at 22 degrees on Thursday, but could drop back to 16 by next Tuesday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
