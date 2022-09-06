It's been a tough winter on our roads. The weather conditions and in particular the flooding throughout our region created unforeseen problems which the community responded to with their usual resilience and common sense.
But I can't help feeling angry at the NSW Government for refusing to help on the Testers Hollow project. The $2 million which was added by the State Government to the $15 million committed by Labor Government is barely enough to cover one of the two-metre shoulders on the side of the road. While we were handing out flood relief packages to affected residents, the state government was crying poor and calling our spending on the project irresponsible.
If irresponsibility means solving a problem that has affected residents for over 120 years, then call us that. We would rather care about our community than point our finger at the problem and say it's not ours. It is our problem, and we are committed to helping fix it. It would be great if we could lay politics aside for once and work together with the state Liberal government to achieve what the community wants.
Since then, we've been told La Nina is going to continue over summer, we should expect more weather events, and more extreme weather events as the world's environment is at tipping point. While residents are rightly concerned that the current project is inadequate, at present, the funding for the project only allows for the raising of Testers Hollow to 1.5 metres above its current height. This will protect residents from most, but not all floods. There is no denying this. We have created a solution within our budget, just as most households in the electorate do.
Roads are the veins of our community and Cessnock Road has deep vein thrombosis. I spoke to an older resident this week who had a heart operation. He was operated on while his heart was still pumping. As you can imagine, sewing veins to a beating heart is a skill that requires a lot of practice. But this is what we are trying to do right now. We are taking a beating heart and trying to change it while it is still operating. It's really difficult. I also spoke to a nurse whose job it is to bypass all the body's functions when a triple bypass is performed and to check the body that all its vital signs are still functioning during the operation. As a community, we have to decide whether we go for an operation on a beating heart of if we bypass the heart's function to another spot while we fix the problem.
At the moment, the community wants the solutions readdressed. Reassessing the situation will take a very long time, and will require help from the state government, which based on track record, is unlikely. However, as your MP, I am happy to do this if this is what is decided.
But I favour completing the current option if we can find the labour to do it. Finding workers across so many industries means it may take longer than we want it to.
But this is nothing new. William Tester, in the 1870s, was a selector given 40 acres that included the swamp land that would carry his name. He saw coal in the bottom of Deep Creek after a dry spell, and so in a very real way, Tester started the coal production on which our region was built. He had discovered the South Maitland coal seam. In the early 1900s the area was known as 'the hollow below Tester's' or 'the swamp below Tester'. By 1908 it was called Testers Hollow.
Scouring the pages of old newspapers, I found that there is nothing new under the sun.
