Roads are the veins of our community and Cessnock Road has deep vein thrombosis. I spoke to an older resident this week who had a heart operation. He was operated on while his heart was still pumping. As you can imagine, sewing veins to a beating heart is a skill that requires a lot of practice. But this is what we are trying to do right now. We are taking a beating heart and trying to change it while it is still operating. It's really difficult. I also spoke to a nurse whose job it is to bypass all the body's functions when a triple bypass is performed and to check the body that all its vital signs are still functioning during the operation. As a community, we have to decide whether we go for an operation on a beating heart of if we bypass the heart's function to another spot while we fix the problem.