New wheels: Ready to upgrade your car in 2022?

More than 95,256 new vehicles were sold in Australia in August, up 17.3 per cent on the same time last year. Picture Shutterstock.

Story in partnership with Savvy.



If you've been planning to buy a new car this year, you're not alone. Australians are putting the foot to the metal when it comes to new car sales.



More than 95,256 new vehicles were sold in Australia in August, up 17.3 per cent on the same time last year, according to the latest data from automotive industry peak body the FCAI. The sales are the highest August result since 2017.



While the supply of new cars is still an issue for many models - the average wait time is 159 days (165 in NSW) - experts say the sales figures are a sign that the market is improving.



So? Ready to get yourself into some new wheels? While things are looking up, the current state of the market means that buyers still need to take a smart approach to get the best deal.



Do your research



With so much pent up demand for new cars, it's become a highly competitive race for buyers in the market, particularly for people wanting to make their next car electric.



You can get ahead of the pack by making sure you've done plenty of preparation ahead of time.



One of the first steps is knowing your budget, to find out how much you can afford to spend on your next car. This will help you choose a new or used car loan suitable for your situation, then seek pre-approval, so you'll then be ready to jump when a good car deal becomes available.



When it comes to ensuring you get the best price on a new car knowledge is king. Resist getting caught up in the frenzy of the current sellers market by doing your research to find out what represents a good price for the vehicle you're interested in.



Time to plug into electric?



It's now not just a question of which model vehicle you want but also whether to make the switch to electric.



One of the headline grabbers from the FCAI figures was the acceleration in the uptake of electric vehicles.



In August, electric vehicle sales were 4.4 per cent of the total market - the highest market share for pure battery EVs ever recorded in a single month in Australia.



Year-to-date, EVs are two per cent of the total market, hybrids are 7.6 per cent and plug in hybrid vehicles are 0.6 per cent. Combined, electrified vehicles are ten per cent of total sales in 2022.



While the variety of electric vehicles being offered in Australia is rapidly increasing it is Tesla's Model 3 that was the most popular in August - it was the fourth highest selling model, behind Toyota Hi-Lux, the Ford Ranger, and Toyota's RAV4 and ahead of Toyota's Landcruiser.



There are plenty of reasons fueling the upswing in interest in EVs, from the soaring cost of petrol and more accessible pricing as more models arrive in Australia, to strengthening charging infrastructure, and Government support.



The number of public charging facilities for EVs is growing exponentially in regional Australia. Picture Shutterstock.

It's expected that more EVs at the lower end of the market will increasingly be available in Australia. There are already some models under $50,000, and the options will continue to grow rapidly over the coming months.



Least expensive on the market at the moment is the MG ZS for around $44,000 but competition is heating up. Top selling at the moment is the Tesla Model 3 followed by the Hyundai Kona.

If you're considering an EV but have never driven one get out there and take one for a test drive or perhaps rent one for the weekend.

Incentives to rock down to electric avenue

With more interest rate rises on the way and the end of the Government's temporary halving of the fuel tax coming on September 28, the benefits of plugging into an electric future are sure to become ever more appealing.



While the still relatively high costs of EVs may be a hand brake on purchase for many buyers, the federal and state governments are offering incentive programs to encourage the uptake and save purchasers money.



The NSW Government is offering $3,000 rebates for the first 25,000 new battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with a dutiable value of less than $68,750.

This incentive, along with the abolition of stamp duty, will save eligible EV purchasers up to $5,540, and is aimed at helping to drive the uptake of EVs to more than 50 per cent of all car sales by 2030-31.

Meanwhile, the new federal government has announced its plans to make some EVs exempt from fringe benefits tax (FBT) and import tariffs to help drive the prices down.

It's estimated that a $50,000 EV model would be more than $2,000 cheaper as a result of removing the import tariff alone.